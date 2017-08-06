Video: Arsenal lift the Community Shield after beating Chelsea
FA Cup holders Arsenal beat Premier League champions Chelsea on penalties to win the Community Shield at Wembley this afternoon.
The Gunners recorded a morale-boosting victory in the 2017/18 curtain-raiser ahead of next weekend’s return to Premier League action.
A header from summer signing Sead Kolasinac cancelled out Victor Moses’ opener and took the match to a shootout. Olivier Giroud converted the decisive spot-kick.
You can see Arsenal being presented with the Community Shield and celebrating their win in the video below.
We've won the Community Shield for the 15th time 😅#WeAreTheArsenal 🔴 pic.twitter.com/qAurRiXaow
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 6, 2017