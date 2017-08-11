Video: Arsenal players celebrate their 4-3 win over Leicester City
These were the scenes on the pitch at the Emirates Stadium after Arsenal came from behind to beat Leicester City 4-3.
The Gunners had been trailing 2-3 going into the closing stages, but started the Premier League season with a victory after late goals from substitutes Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud.
Giroud was having some fun with the camera after his match-winning header. And club record signing Alexandre Lacazette was celebrating after a debut goal.
But the general feeling among the Arsenal players seemed to be one of relief.
YEEEESSSS!#AFCvLCFC pic.twitter.com/qFZJb20TRJ
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 11, 2017