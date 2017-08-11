Video: Arsenal players celebrate their 4-3 win over Leicester City

These were the scenes on the pitch at the Emirates Stadium after Arsenal came from behind to beat Leicester City 4-3.

The Gunners had been trailing 2-3 going into the closing stages, but started the Premier League season with a victory after late goals from substitutes Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud.

Giroud was having some fun with the camera after his match-winning header. And club record signing Alexandre Lacazette was celebrating after a debut goal.

But the general feeling among the Arsenal players seemed to be one of relief.