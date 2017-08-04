Video: Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte hints he didn’t want to sell Nemanja Matic to Man Utd

Loading...

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has hinted that the club sold midfielder Nemanja Matic to Manchester United against his wishes.

The Serbia international, aged 29, joined United in a £40m move earlier this week.

But it appears Conte would have preferred to keep hold of Matic and certainly not to sell him to a direct rival in the Premier League.

Asked about the deal, a stern-looking Conte said abruptly: “You have to ask the club about this.”

The Italian confirmed in the same press conference that summer signing Tiemoue Bakayoko will miss Sunday’s Community Shield against Arsenal and probably the Premier League opener against Burnley, so the Blues are looking a bit lightweight in midfield heading into the new campaign.