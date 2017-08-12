Video: Chelsea players arrive to play Burnley
Chelsea’s players have arrived at Stamford Bridge ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League opener against Burnley.
The champions begin their title defence against the Clarets this afternoon in a 3pm kick-off.
Captain Gary Cahill led his team-mates from the team bus to the home dressing room to begin their preparations for the match. Fellow centre-back David Luiz can also be seen walking to the dressing room.
You can see Chelsea arriving at the ground to start their 2017/18 Premier League campaign in the video below.
The champions have arrived at Stamford Bridge… #CHEBUR pic.twitter.com/sKpmDWNg5F
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 12, 2017
Focused and ready to play. 💪 #CHEBUR pic.twitter.com/JFTEatCIb2
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 12, 2017