Video: Dele Alli nutmegs Heung-min Son at photoshoot
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli entertained himself at the club’s green screen day by nutmegging team-mate Heung-min Son.
Alli and his Spurs team-mates were posing for the walk-in intros used by broadcasters and for photos of them decked out in the 2017/18 kit.
While they were hanging around, Alli and Son started playing some one-on-one football. The England international slipped the ball between his South Korean colleague’s legs before wheeling away in celebration.
Sharing the footage of his nutmeg on Twitter, Alli wrote: “Unlucky son.”
Unlucky son pic.twitter.com/pV7cnpyVZD
— Dele (@Dele_Alli) August 2, 2017
Alli had earlier nutmegged the photographer while he was taking pictures.
Even on green screen day, @Dele_Alli just can't help himself… #COYS pic.twitter.com/H8wkiltCr7
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 2, 2017