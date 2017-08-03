Video: Dele Alli nutmegs Heung-min Son at photoshoot

Loading...

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli entertained himself at the club’s green screen day by nutmegging team-mate Heung-min Son.

Alli and his Spurs team-mates were posing for the walk-in intros used by broadcasters and for photos of them decked out in the 2017/18 kit.

While they were hanging around, Alli and Son started playing some one-on-one football. The England international slipped the ball between his South Korean colleague’s legs before wheeling away in celebration.

Sharing the footage of his nutmeg on Twitter, Alli wrote: “Unlucky son.”

Alli had earlier nutmegged the photographer while he was taking pictures.