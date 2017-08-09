Video: Diego Costa joins the circus days before Chelsea start new season
Chelsea’s Premier League title defence does not look to be built on particularly steady ground.
Star man Eden Hazard is injured, likewise summer signing Tiemoue Bakayoko; Victor Moses, the only real option at right wing-back, is suspended; the Blues lost to Arsenal in the Community Shield; and last season’s top goalscorer has joined the circus.
Striker Diego Costa, who has been given permission to stay away from the club until he sorts out a transfer, has been performing on stage with a circus in his native Brazil.
He is seen donning a wig and playing air guitar.
De saída do Chelsea, Diego Costa vira roqueiro no circo e faz a alegria das crianças 🙂 https://t.co/sRFlxUCjxj pic.twitter.com/U0FkhGtXs8
— globoesportecom (@globoesportecom) August 8, 2017