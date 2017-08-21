Video: Ex-Man Utd skipper Wayne Rooney scores his 200th Premier League goal (Man City vs Everton)

Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has bagged his 200th Premier League goal.

The Everton forward joined an elite group of two players when he opened the scoring against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium this evening.

Rooney scored with a right-footed sidefoot finish in the 35th minute of the game.

Former Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers striker Alan Shearer is the only other player to have reached the 200 goal mark. Of course, this was not the first of his 200 goals to be scored against Manchester City.