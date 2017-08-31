Video: Fernando Llorente sends message to Spurs fans
Tottenham Hotspur’s new signing Fernando Llorente has recorded a short video message for the club’s fans after completing his transfer from Swansea City.
The Spanish striker’s deadline day move was announced shortly after the 11pm deadline.
A little while after that, Spurs shared Llorente’s video address to their supporters.
The 32-year-old introduces himself, says he is very happy to be at Tottenham and ends the clip with a rallying cry of: “Come on you Spurs.”
You can see what he had to say below…
A message from @llorentefer19! 🙌#WelcomeFernando pic.twitter.com/veiPEHYbgm
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 31, 2017