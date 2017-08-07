Video: Highlights of Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea (4-1 Pens)

Loading...

Arsenal won the Community Shield at Wembley yesterday after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea.

The Blues took the lead through Victor Moses, but the Gunners struck back through summer signing Sead Kolasinac. The former Schalke defender headed in from a Granit Xhaka free-kick after Pedro Rodriguez has been sent-off.

Arsenal dominated the penalty shootout after misses from Chelsea’s club record signing Alvaro Morata and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who blazed over the bar.

