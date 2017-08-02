Video: Highlights of Bayern Munich 0-3 Liverpool

Loading...

Liverpool put in an impressive display against Bayern Munich to beat the German champions at the home ground yesterday evening.

The Reds recorded a 0-3 win over Bayern at the Allianz Arena in their Audi Cup semi-final.

Fit-again Sadio Mane opened the scoring inside the first 10 minutes. A goal from summer signing Mohamed Salah gave the Premier League side a two-goal cushion at half-time.

Daniel Sturridge added a third late on to book a place in the final, where Jurgen Klopp’s side will face Atletico Madrid.

Here are the highlights from the game: