Real Madrid recorded a 2-1 win over Manchester United to lift the UEFA Super Cup in Skopje last night.

The Champions League holders outplayed United and dominated for much of the game. Casemiro gave the Spaniard the lead, before a superb move saw Isco double their advantage.

United pulled one back just after the hour mark through summer signing Romelu Lukaku, but Madrid held on for a deserved victory.

Here are the highlights from the match.