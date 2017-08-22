Video: Jack Wilshere sent-off (Arsenal U23s vs Man City U23s)

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere was sent off during an under-23 fixture against Manchester City yesterday evening.

The England international was shown a red card after grabbing an opponent round the neck.

Wilshere reacted angrily to a late challenge on him by City’s Matthew Smith. The 25-year-old pushed Smith to the ground, then grappled with another City player, Tyreke Wilson.

A brawl involving both sets of players ensued. At the end of the scuffle, Wilshere was dismissed.