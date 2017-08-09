Video: Jose Mourinho declares game over in Man Utd’s pursuit of Gareth Bale

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has ruled out signing Real Madrid star Gareth Bale this summer.

Speaking after last night’s UEFA Super Cup defeat to Bale’s Madrid, Mourinho declared it “game over” in his side’s pursuit of the Wales international.

Before the match, Mourinho indicated that whether Bale started would give an indication as to whether he had a role to play for Zinedine Zidane’s side this season. The former Spurs man was in the starting lineup, so United appear to have shelved plans to launch a bid for him.