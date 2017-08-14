Video: Jose Mourinho discusses Man Utd 4-0 West Ham

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was keen to downplay his side’s position at the top of the Premier League table after the first round of matches.

The Red Devils recorded a comfortable 4-0 win over West Ham United at Old Trafford yesterday. In his post-match press conference, Mourinho pointed out that there was nothing to be read into just one match and said his side’s performance was not perfect.

Here are Mourinho’s post-match comments in full.