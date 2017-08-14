Video: Jurgen Klopp and Jordan Henderson speak ahead of Hoffenheim vs Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and captain Jordan Henderson faced reporters in Germany this evening for a pre-match press conference ahead of the first leg of their Champions League qualification playoff against Hoffenheim.

Back in his homeland, Klopp was quizzed on a host of issues, inevitably including the saga regarding attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho’s future. The Reds boss also confirmed that striker Daniel Sturridge is not fit to play tomorrow evening, but should be available this weekend.

Here’s what Klopp and Henderson had to say in full…