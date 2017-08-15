Video: Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool’s ‘little hero’ Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp branded youngster Trent Alexander Arnold “our little hero” after his goalscoring exploits against Hoffenheim tonight.

The 18-year-old right-back bagged his first senior goal with a spectacular free-kick that broke the deadlock and gave the Reds a crucial away goal in this evening’s Champions League qualification playoff first leg.

After a 1-2 win for his side, Klopp lavished praise on Alexander-Arnold. He prescribed a cold bath and a warm bed for the teenager after his big night.

Here’s what Klopp said about Alexander-Arnold in his post-match interview…