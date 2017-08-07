Video: Jurgen Klopp screams at his Liverpool players to ‘play f***ing football’

Loading...

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was not entirely satisfied with what he saw from his side during their final pre-season friendly of the summer.

Although the Reds recorded a comfortable victory over La Liga opponents Athletic Bilbao at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Saturday afternoon, Klopp was audibly unimpressed by some of his side’s play.

Pitchside microphones picked up one outburst from the German boss in which he seemed to suggest his side are undercooked heading into the new Premier League season and possibly playing the wrong sport.

He can be heard yelling: “August is too late to be playing like this… Play f***ing football!”