Video: Jurgen Klopp takes a step back from Philippe Coutinho’s future

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp took a noticeable step back from responsibility for Philippe Coutinho’s future over the weekend.

The Reds boss has been vociferous in his claims that the Brazil international is not for sale, while reports suggested the German was the biggest stumbling block in negotiations between Liverpool and Coutinho’s suitors Barcelona.

But after Coutinho’s family briefed that there are long-standing problems between the attacking midfielder and Klopp, and the player submitted a transfer request, there was a distinct change of tone.

Klopp told his press conference after the draw with Watford that the board will decide on Coutinho’s future.