Liverpool booked their place in the Champions League group stage with a 4-2 win over Hoffenheim at Anfield last night.

The Reds built on their 1-2 win in Germany last week to secure a 6-3 aggregate win and a return to European club football’s elite competition.

Two goals from midfielder Emre Can, a first Anfield goal for Mohamed Salah and a Roberto Firmino strike gave the Merseysiders their win.

You can see goals and highlights from the match in the video below.