Video: Liverpool arrive to face Watford
Liverpool’s players have arrived at Vicarage Road ahead of today’s Premier League opener against Watford.
The Reds get their 2017/18 campaign underway with a lunchtime clash against the Hornets.
Manager Jurgen Klopp, who has seen his preparations for the first game of the season overshadowed by star man Philippe Coutinho handing in a transfer request to force a move to Barcelona, can be seen arriving and making his way to the away dressing room in the video below.
"Hellooo!" 👋
Jürgen and the Reds are back – go behind the scenes at Vicarage Road: https://t.co/IVW20pz1Is pic.twitter.com/ONOJFxhc1x
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 12, 2017
The Reds arrive. 💪 pic.twitter.com/BgaHiPLGAA
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 12, 2017