Video: Liverpool unveil new shirt sleeve sponsor

Loading...

Liverpool have announced their first ever sleeve sponsorship deal.

This season the Reds will have the logo of international money transfer firm Western Union on their arms.

The deal was confirmed in a short video showing Liverpool stars Georginio Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane, James Milner and Jordan Henderson pulling on home shirts sporting the new sleeve sponsorship.

Premier League rules have been changed this season to allow club to take advantage of the additional shirt sponsorship spot.