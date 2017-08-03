Video: Man Utd 2-1 Sampdoria (highlights and goals)

Loading...

Manchester United recorded a 2-1 win over Sampdoria last night in their final pre-season friendly of the summer.

The Red Devils survived an early scare at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium when Daley Blind’s misplaced backpass almost caught David De Gea out and forced the Spaniard to conceded an indirect free-kick in his penalty area.

But United took the lead when Henrikh Mkhitaryan nodded in at the back post.

Belgian international Dennis Praet equalised for the Italian side, but Juan Mata popped up with the winner for United.

Here are the highlights: