Video: Man Utd’s Nemanja Matic vs Sampdoria individual highlights

Loading...

Manchester United’s new signing Nemanja Matic made his first appearance for the club in last night’s 2-1 win over Italian side Sampdoria in Dublin.

The 29-year-old Serbia international started the pre-season friendly as he seeks to build his match fitness and familiarise himself with his team-mates ahead of the new season.

He immediately looked at home in front of United’s defence and played a key role in breaking up play and setting the tempo.

Here are his highlights:

One of his few mistakes of the night saw him apologise to a fan after accidentally kicking the ball in her face.