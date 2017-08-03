Video: Man Utd’s Nemanja Matic vs Sampdoria individual highlights
Manchester United’s new signing Nemanja Matic made his first appearance for the club in last night’s 2-1 win over Italian side Sampdoria in Dublin.
The 29-year-old Serbia international started the pre-season friendly as he seeks to build his match fitness and familiarise himself with his team-mates ahead of the new season.
He immediately looked at home in front of United’s defence and played a key role in breaking up play and setting the tempo.
Here are his highlights:
One of his few mistakes of the night saw him apologise to a fan after accidentally kicking the ball in her face.