Video: Mauricio Pochettino says he has forgiven Danny Rose

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino says he has forgiven left-back Danny Rose for his criticism of the club.

Rose has been fined two weeks’ wages and apologised to Pochettino, chairman Daniel Levy, his team-mates and Spurs fans for taking aim at the club’s wage structure, transfer business and ambition in a controversial interview.

The topic was inevitably revisited during Pochettino’s pre-match press conference today ahead of the Premier League opener against Newcastle United.

The Argentine boss insisted he isn’t bearing a grudge.