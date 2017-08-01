Video: Nemanja Matic in Man Utd training

Manchester United’s new signing Nemanja Matic took part in his first training session at the club today.

The £40m capture from Chelsea joined his new team-mates at their Carrington base for pre-season training. It was the Red Devils’ first session since returning from their tour of the USA and their first opportunity to welcome Matic to the club following his arrival yesterday.

He was embraced by friends old and new, with former Blues team-mate Juan Mata taking an active role in making the 29-year-old feel welcome on his birthday.