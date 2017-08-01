Video: Nemanja Matic’s first Manchester United interview

Manchester United’s new signing Nemanja Matic has given his first interview since joining the club from Chelsea.

The Serbia international, who turned 29 today, sat down with the club’s in-house TV channel to discuss his transfer.

He said he was very happy to be part of a great club and a great group.

Matic indicated that a reunion with his former Blues boss Jose Mourinho was also a key factor in his move to Old Trafford.

