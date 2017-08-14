Video and Photos: Liverpool training in Hoffenheim

Liverpool’s players have been training at the Rhein-Neckar Arena ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League qualification playoff first leg against Hoffenheim.

The Reds arrived in Germany this afternoon and were soon pressed into action for a training session in which they were able to familiarise themselves with the stadium and the playing surface before tomorrow’s crucial game.

You can see Jurgen Klopp’s squad being put through their paces in the video below.

And here are a selection of photos from this evening’s training session.







