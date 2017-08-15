Video and Photos: Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold scores a spectacular free-kick vs Hoffenheim

Liverpool starlet Trent Alexander-Arnold announced himself onto the European stage in style this evening with an excellent free-kick against Hoffenheim.

The teenager broke the deadlock in this evening’s Champions League qualification playoff first left with his set-piece.

It was Alexander-Arnold’s first senior goal. He has started both of the Reds’ first two competitive games of the season at right-back and, on this showing, Nathaniel Clyne will have his work cut out to get back into the team.

Here is footage of Alexander-Arnold’s goal and a selection of photos of the magic moment.

WHAT. A. GOAL! 😱 18-year-old @trentaa98 with a stunning free-kick on his Champions League debut for @LFC! 👏 pic.twitter.com/usl9B970vw — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) August 15, 2017

A moment he will never forget. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/IbP0sjQupo — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 15, 2017