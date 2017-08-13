Video and Photos: Spurs players arrive at Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have arrived at St James’ Park as they prepare to start their 2017/18 Premier League campaign against Newcastle United.

Among those seen making their way into the stadium and towards the away dressing room is former Magpies midfielder Moussa Sissoko, who is a surprise start for Mauricio Pochettino’s side today. He flopped in his first season in north London after his £35m move from Newcastle a year ago.

You can see the Spurs players arriving in the video and photos below.