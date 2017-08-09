Video: Romelu Lukaku scores debut goal for Man Utd

Loading...

Romelu Lukaku scored on his debut for Manchester United last night.

The Belgian striker’s first official goal for the club was one of the positives to be taken from the UEFA Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid in Skopje, Macedonia.

Lukaku reacted quickest and showed a cool head in front of goal when Madrid keeper Keylor Navas was unable to keep hold of Nemanja Matic’s long-range shot.

The £75m signing from Everton’s goal glossed over some less than impressive moments from him earlier in the game.