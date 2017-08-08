Video: Romelu Lukaku scores in Man Utd training in Skopje

Loading...

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku was on target in the Philip II Arena in Skopje, Macedonia, last night.

The Red Devils’ summer signing scored in training as he and his team-mates prepared for tonight’s UEFA Super League clash with Real Madrid, when Lukaku will be hoping to find the net once again.

Manager Jose Mourinho watched on as his side took part in a game on a compact pitch. Lukaku got on the end of Antonio Valencia’s cross-goal header to tuck the ball past David De Gea.