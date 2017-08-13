Video: Scenes at the final whistle after Man Utd 4-0 West Ham

These were the scenes after the final whistle as Manchester United opened their 2017/18 Premier League campaign with a 4-0 win over West Ham United at Old Trafford today.

Unsurprisingly, there was plenty of attention on the debutants: Nemanja Matic, who put in a superb performance at the base of United’s midfield, and Romelu Lukaku, who scored two goals on his first league outing for the Red Devils.

Manager Jose Mourinho was keeping his power dry after just one game.