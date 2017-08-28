Video: Scenes at the final whistle as Man Utd beat Leicester

These were the scenes after the final whistle blew at the end of Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday.

The Red Devils are top of the table after three wins from their first three Premier League games. Manager Jose Mourinho maintained the furrowed brow and determined stare he has been sporting all season so far as he strode down the Old Trafford touchline.

On the pitch, the cameras trained on substitute Marcus Rashford, who came off the bench to break the deadlock against the Foxes.