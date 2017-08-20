Video: Scenes at the final whistle as Man Utd beat Swansea
Manchester United record a second successive 4-0 win to defeat Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium yesterday lunchtime.
Manager Jose Mourinho maintained a stern face as he embraced Swans counterpart Paul Clement. On the pitch, United players shook hands with their opponents and team-mates. Anthony Martial was the toast of his team-mates after scoring the fourth goal.
Martial then returned the favour by getting defender Eric Bailly, who opened the scoring, in a friendly hug-come-headlock.
Four goals, three points and a clean sheet – it was high fives all round after the full-time whistle! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/GzXVe4qza5
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 19, 2017