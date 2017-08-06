Video: Sead Kolasinac celebrates with Arsenal fans after scoring vs Chelsea

Loading...

Sead Kolasinac’s Arsenal career got off to the ideal start today.

The summer signing from Schalke came off the bench at Wembley during today’s Community Shield clash with Chelsea.

He headed in a Granit Xhaka cross to score the Gunners’ equaliser, with his new club going on to win the trophy after a penalty shootout.

After the game, Kolasinac celebrated with Arsenal fans as he wandered round the Wembley turf. You can see him waving to and saluting Gooners in the video below.