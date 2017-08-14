Video: Tottenham’s Kyle Walker-Peters discusses his debut vs Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Kyle Walker-Peters has had a few months to remember.

Earlier this summer, he won the Under-20 World Cup with England.

And with the new Premier League season now here, the stars aligned for the 20-year-old to make his first-team debut in yesterday’s 2017/18 opener at Newcastle United.

Walker-Peters not only coped with the step up, he put in a man of the match winning performance against the Magpies.

Here’s what he had to say about his debut…