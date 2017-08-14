Video: Tottenham’s Kyle Walker-Peters discusses his debut vs Newcastle
Tottenham Hotspur youngster Kyle Walker-Peters has had a few months to remember.
Earlier this summer, he won the Under-20 World Cup with England.
And with the new Premier League season now here, the stars aligned for the 20-year-old to make his first-team debut in yesterday’s 2017/18 opener at Newcastle United.
Walker-Peters not only coped with the step up, he put in a man of the match winning performance against the Magpies.
Here’s what he had to say about his debut…
🗣️ What a day for @KyleLPeters! Hear from the man himself after a Man of the Match display on his #THFC debut. 🙌 #COYS pic.twitter.com/nOf62ww0LF
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 13, 2017