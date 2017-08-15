Video: Trent Alexander-Arnold’s individual highlights (Hoffenheim 1-2 Liverpool)

There was only one name on everyone’s lips after Liverpool’s away win over Hoffenheim tonight… and it was a long one.

Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold opened the scoring with a spectacular free-kick and generally put in an assured display, including more touches on the ball than any of his team-mates.

The video below collates some Alexander-Arnold’s highlights from tonight’s Champions League qualification playoff first leg, with analysis from BT Sport pundits Steven Gerrard, Steve McManaman and Dean Saunders.