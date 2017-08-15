Video: Trent Alexander-Arnold’s individual highlights (Hoffenheim 1-2 Liverpool)
There was only one name on everyone’s lips after Liverpool’s away win over Hoffenheim tonight… and it was a long one.
Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold opened the scoring with a spectacular free-kick and generally put in an assured display, including more touches on the ball than any of his team-mates.
The video below collates some Alexander-Arnold’s highlights from tonight’s Champions League qualification playoff first leg, with analysis from BT Sport pundits Steven Gerrard, Steve McManaman and Dean Saunders.
More touches than any @LFC player (72) 🔥
Stunning free-kick ⚽️
It was a Champions League debut to remember for Trent Alexander-Arnold. 👏 pic.twitter.com/JLkABnFW7b
