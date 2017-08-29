Videos: Philippe Coutinho training with Brazil

Wantaway Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has been training with his Brazil team-mates ahead of a World Cup qualifier against Ecuador.

The attacking midfielder, aged 25, has not played or trained for the Reds since August 1, but reported for national team duty yesterday and was immediately given the green light to play.

Barcelona target Coutinho has been sidelined with a back injury, which has prevented him from featuring in any of Liverpool’s first five games of the season.

But he appeared to be moving freely on Gremio’s training ground overnight.



