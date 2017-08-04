Videos: Roberto Firmino in action for Liverpool’s Champions League opponents Hoffenheim

Loading...

Liverpool have been drawn to face German side Hoffenheim in their Champions League qualification playoff.

The first leg won’t be so much an away trip as a homecoming for one Red. Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino spent four-and-a-half seasons as a Hoffenheim player before making his move to Anfield in June 2015.

He scored 49 goals in 153 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit. You can see some of his best goals and highlights for Hoffenheim in the selection of videos below.





