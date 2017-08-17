Virgil van Dijk: Chelsea and Liverpool speculation increases after deleted photo

Transfer speculation surrounding Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk has been ratcheted up after a friend of his posted then deleted a photo of the player in London.

The Netherlands international was seen sitting in an office chair, seemingly chatting to someone. The photo was captioned: “London. Big dog.”

While a trip to the capital city isn’t suspicious in itself, the fact that the photo was later deleted certainly is.

Fans of Premier League champions Chelsea – the London club most regularly linked with Van Dijk – have cause to be excited.

But Liverpool, who Van Dijk is known to favour joining and who he nearly signed for earlier in the transfer window, also have offices in London and conduct much of their business activity from the city.

Here is the photo of Van Dijk that appeared on Instagram and was later deleted today…

Van Dijk’s prospective move to Anfield fell through at the start of the window when the Saints reported Liverpool for an alleged illegal approach.