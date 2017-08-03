Virgil van Dijk close to forcing Liverpool transfer

Loading...

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk is close to sealing his exit from the club and finalising a switch to Liverpool, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Netherlands international is said to have held tense meetings with the south-coast club this week and told the Saints he still has no intention of playing for them. Manager Mauricio Pellegrino was reportedly hoping to persuade Van Dijk to stay at St Mary’s and to resume training with his team-mates yesterday after being omitted from the travelling party for a recent pre-season tour of France.

But Van Dijk, who has his heart set on a move to Anfield, refused to budge. He reportedly made it clear that reconciliation is not an option, reiterated his desire to leave and confirmed that he wants to join Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Southampton are now faced with the prospect of backing down and selling him to Liverpool or having one of their most valuable assets sidelined for the forthcoming season.

Executive director Les Reed was apparently determined not to sell Van Dijk to Liverpool following the fall out between the two clubs earlier this summer. Southampton reported the Merseysiders to the Premier League over an alleged illegal approach at the start of the transfer window.