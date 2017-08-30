Virgil van Dijk hopeful of Liverpool transfer, Chelsea interested

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk remains hopeful of securing his transfer to Liverpool before tomorrow’s deadline, according to The Independent.

But the Merseysiders face competition from Premier League champions Chelsea and Arsenal, who are both also interested in signing the Dutch centre-back.

Sources close to the player have briefed that he remains optimistic of getting his preferred move to Anfield. The same deal collapsed earlier in the summer when the Saints accused the Reds of making an illegal approach. Liverpool issued an apology and ended their interest in the 26-year-old.

The south-coast club are expected to demand more than £70m before they will sell and are adamant that they will not sell to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Chelsea have maintained their long-standing interest, while Arsene Wenger is also reported to be planning a late bid.

Van Dijk has been frozen out – training alone or with the under-23 squad – at St Mary’s since informing manager Mauricio Pellegrino that he wanted to leave the club in July.