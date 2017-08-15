Virgil van Dijk more likely to join Chelsea than Liverpool

Southampton captain Virgil van Dijk is more likely to join Chelsea than Liverpool this summer, a Saints source has told Yahoo.

The south-coast club is briefing that they will not allow Van Dijk and Liverpool to bully them into allowing him to complete his favoured move to Anfield.

Indeed, the report claims it is more likely the centre-back will be sold to Chelsea or Manchester City.

The Netherlands international is set to move for a world record fee for a defender. A bid of more than £70m would convince Southampton to approve the sale of their wantaway skipper, but they are hoping to convince him to stay at St Mary’s for another season.

Van Dijk is currently training alone having been frozen out of Mauricio Pellegrino’s pre-season plans. The Dutch defender was on the verge of joining Liverpool earlier this summer for a reported £60m.

But Southampton reported the Merseysiders to the Premier League for an illegal approach. That prompted Jurgen Klopp’s side to issue a public apology in which they declared they had ended their interest in Van Dijk.

Van Dijk handed in a transfer request earlier this month.