Watford make approach for Liverpool’s Alberto Moreno

Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno has been the subject of an enquiry from Watford, according to IBTimes.

The Hornets have reportedly made a check on the former Sevilla man’s availability.

Moreno was already behind converted midfielder James Milner in manager Jurgen Klopp’s left-back pecking order and is likely to see his chances further hit by the signing of Scotland international Andy Robertson from Hull City.

The Spaniard moved to Andfield for an initial £12m fee in 2014.

Watford’s new manager Marco Silva has already signed Tom Cleverley from Everton, Will Hughes from Derby County, Daniel Bachmann from Stoke City, Nathaniel Chalobah from Chelsea and Kiko Femenia from Alaves. Brazil Under-20 forward Richarlison is expected to become the Hornets’ sixth summer signing when he arrives from Fluminense. Moreno is being lined up as a seventh new arrival.

He would provide competition for Greece international Jose Holebas, aged 33, on the left side of Silva’s defence.

Arsenal’s Kieran Gibbs is also under consideration.