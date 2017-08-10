Will failure to sell their deadwood be Arsenal’s undoing this summer?

This summer started on a bright note for the Gunners as they captured Saed Kolasinac on a free transfer from Schalke and were also heavily linked with Monaco duo Kylian Mbappe and Thomas Lemar.

It appeared that the club were serious about their business this summer, and when they signed Alexandre Lacazette in a club-record deal from Lyon it was a dream-come-true for most of the fans.

The Gunners continue to be linked with Lemar and Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri, and one can easily figure out that Arsene Wenger wants to bring more players in before the end of the window.

However, it’s not the buying department where the Gunners seem to be struggling this summer, rather they are finding it difficult to sell off their deadwood. On multiple occasions in last few days, Wenger has said that he needs to sell his players before he can make any more purchases.

According to Premier League rules, any club with wage bills in excess of £67m can only increase their total player-wages by £7m. The Gunners also plan to tie down Mesut Ozil to a new bumper deal, and they would also need to leave a little wiggle room to be able to offer a similar lucrative deal to Alexis Sanchez.

Sanchez’s departure would surely force Wenger to bring in a replacement, but as long as the Chilean is at the club, the Gunners are forced to sell off their players first.

According to multiple media reports, Wenger wants to sell Lucas Perez, Kieran Gibbs, Carl Jenkinson, Callum Chambers and Mathieu Debuchy this summer while the futures of some other names also hang in balance. These departures would surely free a large portion of wages, but until then, the Gunners must wait.

In his recent press conference, Wenger revealed that no player is close to leaving the club but he is optimistic that things will speed up in the last weeks of the window. As things stand, the remaining time in the transfer window is going to be of critical importance to the Gunners.

Most importantly, they need to make sure that Sanchez doesn’t leave the club this summer, but additionally, they need to sell off their deadwood and bring at least two more players to the club. Wenger has acquired two real talents in Kolasinac and Lacazette, but he needs to follow that up if he is serious about launching a title bid this season.