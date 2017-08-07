Loading...

With the new season just a week away we’re asking: who will win the Premier League 2017/18? The bookies don’t always get it right – take a bow, Leicester City – but they are usually not too far off when predicting who will become champions. In this article we will look at who the bookmakers think are the favourites to win the title this season. You might find this useful if you’re planning a bit of a flutter on who will win the league this season. If you are having a bet, check several bookies’ websites to make sure you’re getting the best odds on the team you’ve picked. It is also worth checking out some of the new casinos online because they sometimes have sportsbooks or close ties with a bookmaker website.

Manchester City

The bookies love the look of City’s summer business and are the favourites with the majority. The additions of Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva, Ederson and Danilo to the squad is viewed as decisive in most quarters. You can get odds of around 15/8 on Pep Guardiola’s side being crowned champions this season.

Manchester United

Despite having finished sixth last season, United find themselves as second favourites to be crowned champions this time round. The signing of Romelu Lukaku will add some much needed goals to Jose Mourinho’s attack, while Nemanja Matic looks like a solid option in midfield. Defender Victor Lindelof currently looks more like the sort of Swedish gamble you might take at www.casinosverige.me. United around 10/3 to win the league.

Chelsea

Defending a title is always tricky and the bookies don’t really fancy Chelsea to do so. They’re third favourites to win the title. Murmurings of head coach Antonio Conte discontent, difficulties in the transfer market and the Blues’ slump after their last title win all set the tone for a drop-off even before yesterday’s Community Shield defeat to Arsenal. Conte’s side are 7/2 with the bookies.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham finished second in the Premier League last season but are only fourth favourites this time around. That reflects a sense that they overperformed while others underperformed last season, but also the fact that their rivals have strengthened their squads while Spurs are yet to make a single signing. Throw a potentially tricky move to Wembley into the mix and you can see how the bookies arrived at odds of 9/1, despite Mauricio Pochettino’s talented squad.

Liverpool

Liverpool fans always feel they are title contenders. The message from the bookies is that they are outsiders at best this season. Jurgen Klopp has strengthened, particularly by adding Mohamed Salah to ensure there is pace in the attack when Sadio Mane is unavailable. But the (so far) failed effort to sign top defensive target Virgil van Dijk is well documented. The Reds are at 11/1.

Arsenal

Also at 11/1 are the Gunners. Arsene Wenger’s side dropped out of the top four for the first time in his tenure last season. The bookies don’t fancy them to leap to the top of the table this time around. Transfer business has been steady rather than earth-shattering, doubts remain over the futures of key players and the Thursday/Sunday cycle of Europa League action is unlikely to help matters.