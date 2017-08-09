Willian reveals transfer talks with Man Utd

Loading...

Chelsea midfielder Willian has revealed that he held talks with Manchester United this summer over a possible transfer.

The Brazil international indicated that he was enticed by the prospect of being reunited with his former Blues boss Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

His agent had discussions with the Red Devils over a possible deal, but Willian ultimately decided to commit his future to the Premier League champions, who refused to sanction any official negotiations with their rivals.

He told Goal: “There were a few conversations with my agent. I worked with Mourinho and I became his friend as well.

“He likes me a lot and I like him a lot as a coach and as a person. He has put his trust in me and in my work, and I was very grateful to him.

“Manchester came to me, they talked with my agent, but nothing happened, because Chelsea would not negotiate me in any way and I’m very happy at Chelsea.”

After Mourinho returned to Stamford Bridge to sign Nemanja Matic this summer, Chelsea fans will be revealed that he did not succeed in luring another of their title-winners away from the club.

Willian was named in Antonio Conte’s starting lineup for last weekend’s Community Shield defeat to Arsenal.

The 29-year-old was one of Mourinho’s first buys when he returned to Chelsea in 2013. The Blues pipped rivals Tottenham Hotspur to his signing.