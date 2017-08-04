Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba shortlisted for Europa League award

Loading...

Manchester United pair Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba, and their former team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic, have been shortlisted by UEFA for its Europa League player of the season award.

The Red Devils, who won the competition by beating Ajax in the final in Stockholm in May, have made a clean sweep of the nominations for the best player in the tournament.

Ibrahimovic, Mkhitaryan and Pogba will find out which of them has won the award when the winner is announced at a ceremony in Monaco on August 25. The announcement will be made as part of the group stage draw for this season’s Europa League.

Having won last season’s tournament, United’s attention will instead be on the Champions League group stage draw, which takes place a day earlier. They will also be preparing for a Premier League game against Leicester City the following day, so it is unlikely Mkhitaryan or Pogba will attend.