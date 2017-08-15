Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to return to Man Utd within 24 hours

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will return to Manchester United’s Carrington training ground this week, according to The Sun.

The Swedish striker was released at the end of last season when his one-year contract with the Red Devils expired. A second year option wasn’t picked up because the former Barcelona, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain star is sidelined with a serious knee injury he sustained in a Europa League game against Anderlecht last season.

At the time of his release, United confirmed Ibrahimovic would be welcomed back to the club to carry out his rehabilitation programme after recovering from surgery on his knee.

He is now expected back at Carrington to start his recovery in earnest.

The American surgeons who operated on the 35-year-old have reportedly ordered him to take it easy because they fear he is pushing too hard for a return to action.

But he is hoping to make a rapid comeback and sign a new deal with United within a matter of months, claims today’s report.