£17m Spurs man set to be frozen out

Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen faces a season on the sidelines because he is surplus to requirements at the club, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Netherlands international was signed from AZ Alkmaar for £17m last summer, but head coach Mauricio Pochettino now believes that was a mistake.

Pochettino reportedly no longer considers Janssen to be good enough to provide cover and competition for Harry Kane. Spurs swooped to sign Fernando Llorente from Swansea City on transfer deadline day and it is the Spaniard who will now act as Kane’s understudy.

Janssen, aged 23, turned down a deadline day move of his own to either Brighton & Hove Albion, Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion. He told Spurs he would only move to a top club and opted to stay, despite chairman Daniel Levy’s warnings that he could be frozen out for the remainder of the season.

The Dutchman is unlikely to be in the squad to face Everton this weekend and that looks set to remain the case for some time to come.